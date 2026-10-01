Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Beirut

Iraq has recovered a former Wasit Health Directorate employee who fled to Lebanon after being convicted in absentia of taking part in the embezzlement of nearly 3.8 billion Iraqi dinars (around $2.9 million) in public funds, the Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said on Thursday.

The commission identified the woman as Alia Hassouni, saying Lebanese authorities arrested her following coordination with Iraq and handed her over through the Interior Ministry’s Arab and International Police Directorate (Interpol).

Hassouni was convicted over two embezzlement offenses involving 2.86 billion dinars (around $2.18 million) and 923.7 million dinars (around $705,000), respectively.

The Wasit Criminal Court previously sentenced her in absentia to life imprisonment and ordered her to repay 3,779,032,824 dinars (around $2.89 million) to the Wasit Health Directorate. The ruling also preserved the directorate’s right to seek compensation once the judgment becomes final.

CoI said the recovery followed coordination involving its Extradition Department, the Interior Ministry, judicial authorities, the Public Prosecution Service and Iraq’s embassy in Lebanon.

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