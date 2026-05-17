Iraq pushes long-term fixes its health sector

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is developing “fundamental solutions” to ensure the implementation of the Medical Training Law of 2020*, Abdul Hussein Al-Mousawi, the country’s new Minister of Health, told Shafaq News on Sunday, noting that additional initiatives from the ministry will be unveiled later.

The ministry is advancing several plans aimed at improving the health sector and upgrading services in hospitals across the country, he added.

Earlier today, health workers in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region called for urgent governmental action to appoint thousands of unemployed medical graduates, warning that staffing shortages are placing growing pressure on health services across the Region.

*The Iraqi Medical Training Law of 2020 is a framework that regulates the training and placement of medical graduates through structured internship and residency programs. It is intended to improve clinical training and help address staffing needs in Iraq’s health sector.

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