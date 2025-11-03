Iraq places last in Arab AI utilization index

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked among the lowest Arab countries and 86th worldwide in the Artificial Intelligence Utilization Index, according to Microsoft’s AI Economy Institute.

The institute showed that only 10.3% of Iraq’s working-age population uses artificial intelligence tools, noting that the country’s adoption rate remains low compared with the size of its economy.

The United Arab Emirates led both regional and global rankings with an adoption rate of 59.4%, followed by Qatar at 35.7%, Jordan at 25.4%, Lebanon at 24.8%, Saudi Arabia at 23.7%, and Oman at 22.6%.

Other Arab countries included Kuwait at 17.7%, Libya at 12.7%, Egypt at 12.5%, Tunisia at 12.3%, Algeria at 11.3%, Morocco at 10.5%, Syria at 6.7%, Eritrea at 6.4%, and Sudan at 6.4%.

Globally, Singapore followed the UAE with 58.6%, trailed by Norway at 45.3%, Iceland at 41.7%, and France at 40.9%. Cambodia ranked last with 4.6%.