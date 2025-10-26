Iraq placed 97th in global 2025 Soft Power ranking

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 97th globally in the 2025 Soft Power Index, according to a report by the research platform InfoFlix, which measures the international influence of countries through culture, economy, diplomacy, media, education, and innovation.

The United Arab Emirates topped the Arab world and placed 10th worldwide, maintaining its leading position in economic performance, technological advancement, and cultural and media investment.

Saudi Arabia followed, ranking 20th globally, while Qatar took 22nd place, driven by its active diplomatic and media presence.

Egypt ranked 38th worldwide, supported by its strong cultural and media influence. Kuwait came 40th, Oman 49th, Morocco 50th, Bahrain 51st, and Jordan 58th.

In the lower half of the regional ranking, Algeria placed 78th, Tunisia 79th, Lebanon 91st, Iraq 97th, Yemen 122nd, and Syria 127th.

#إنفوفليكس |أفضل الدول العربية في مؤشر القوة الناعمة 2025 pic.twitter.com/YyL0jrsvG6 — InfoFlix 📊 (@InfoFlixx) October 25, 2025

The Soft Power Index is one of the key global tools used to assess a country's ability to exert indirect influence through culture, values, media, and diplomacy, rather than military power.