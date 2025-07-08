Iraq launches electronic seal system at Umm Qasr customs

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Basra

Iraq’s General Authority of Customs announced on Tuesday the launch of an electronic seal tracking system for shipments, starting from the Umm Qasr Middle Customs Center in southern Iraq.

According to a statement, the system was activated on Monday, July 7, in cooperation with the Border Crossings Authority. It covers goods, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies being transported to the inland Al-Jaff port and Shaljia Customs.

The new system uses GPS-based electronic seals connected to a dedicated circuit. Shipment data is uploaded to the central computer system at Umm Qasr Middle Customs, where all technical and administrative requirements for implementation have been completed.

Thamer Qasim Dawood, Director General of the General Authority of Customs, described the move as a “significant qualitative step” toward modernizing Iraq’s customs system. He said the electronic seal would improve performance, reduce processing time, combat smuggling, and ensure the safe and accurate movement of shipments.

According to the statement, the system aims to enhance shipment tracking, ensure cargo flow, shorten customs procedures, combat the smuggling of goods and medicines, and improve institutional efficiency.