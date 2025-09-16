Iraq judiciary rejects rumor of reduced sentence in Basra professor’s killing

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council denied reports claiming that the death sentence against convicted killer Dargham Abdul-Salem Al-Tamimi had been reduced.

In a statement, the Council explained that the case of slain Basra University professor Sarah Al-Aboudi has not yet been reviewed by the Court of Cassation, stressing that files are examined in sequence according to the date they reach the court.

On November 27, 2024, Al-Tamimi killed his colleague, Al-Aboudi, on the Basra University campus, drawing widespread condemnation across Iraq’s academic and social circles, before an Iraqi court sentenced him to death in June 2025.