Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Paris

Iraq joined a new international film alliance and agreed to deepen cinema cooperation with France at the close of the Lumière Summit, a global gathering on the future of cinema held in southern France on Monday.

On the sidelines, Aref al-Saadi, the prime minister's adviser for cultural affairs, discussed support for Iraq's film industry with French President Emmanuel Macron and the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed last October between Baghdad and France's National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC).

The Lumière Summit was the first of its kind devoted to the future of cinema and the moving image, drawing more than 200 representatives from 55 countries. France and South Korea, which co-hosted it, pledged one billion euros over five years to support the global screen industry, according to AFP.