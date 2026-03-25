Iraq installs Blue Shield emblem at heritage sites in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Wednesday, Baghdad’s antiquities inspectorate began installing the Blue Shield emblem* at several historical sites across the capital to prevent targeting amid rising regional security tensions.

In a statement, Iraq’s State Board of Antiquities and Heritage announced that the campaign includes key sites such as the Aqar Quf Ziggurat, as part of efforts to comply with international standards for protecting cultural property during emergencies and armed conflicts.

Read more: Aqar Quf Ziggurat: A fading legacy of Mesopotamia

Baghdad Antiquities Inspector Ali Bassem said, “The step forms part of a broader program to safeguard heritage sites, raise public awareness about their importance, and strengthen institutional cooperation to ensure the sustainability of this cultural legacy and preserve national identity.”

The authority noted that it has implemented a proactive plan since the start of the military escalation in the Middle East, placing the Blue Shield emblem across archaeological sites in multiple provinces.

*The blue shield is an internationally recognized symbol used to protect cultural heritage during armed conflict and disasters.