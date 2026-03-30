Iraq facilitates return of stranded nationals through Jordan

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s embassy in Jordan on Monday reached an agreement with a Jordanian transport company to provide routes for returning Iraqis stranded abroad amid the ongoing regional conflict.

In a statement, the embassy said travelers will fly on Royal Jordanian Airlines to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman before continuing directly to Baghdad by airline-operated buses, without requiring prior security approvals or transit visas, provided they travel on Royal Jordanian flights. The service is also available in the opposite direction from Iraq to international destinations.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Airways began arranging exceptional evacuation flights for Iraqi citizens stranded abroad, as Iraq closed its airspace following the outbreak of the war between the United States and Israel and Iran.