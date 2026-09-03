Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two new seed cleaning and treatment lines began operations in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, on Thursday, raising the facility’s total production capacity to 30 tons per hour, Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahim al-Shammari said.

The two lines have a combined capacity of 20 tons per hour, with each processing up to 10 tons. The project, carried out in cooperation with the World Bank, also expands storage capacity at the seed cleaning plant in the Ahleila area through a contract to build 11 storage facilities, allowing the plant to receive and store larger quantities of wheat.

During his visit to the facility, al-Shammari described the expansion as part of the Agriculture Ministry’s efforts to strengthen domestic production and food security and develop agriculture as a key pillar of Iraq’s economy.

Iraq has recorded strong wheat output in recent years, exceeding 5 million tons in 2025 after surpassing 6 million tons in 2024. The gains have been linked in part to improved water availability and rainfall in several agricultural areas.