Iraq destroys nearly +380 kg of narcotics in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq the destroyed of nearly 385 kilograms of narcotic substances at the Forensic Medicine Department in the capital, Baghdad.

The Ministry of Health noted in a statement that the disposal was carried out under the supervision and guidance of Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi.

The disposal committee also examined and disposed of 6,072 pills and 9,818 ampoules of Tramadol at the Forensic Medicine Department in Baghdad.

Earlier this month, Iraqi authorities intercepted a major drug smuggling attempt at the Safwan border crossing with Kuwait, according to the Border Crossings Authority.