Iraq denies reports of relocating civilian aircraft abroad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A security source on Tuesday dismissed reports that civilian aircraft had been moved abroad, confirming to Shafaq News that all planes, including those operated by Iraqi Airways, remain at Baghdad International Airport.

No decision has been taken to relocate them.

Earlier accounts suggested authorities were considering transferring aircraft outside the country as a precaution amid rising regional tensions.

The clarification comes as Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority maintains a nationwide airspace closure in place since March 2, 2026, under ongoing security assessments and periodic review.

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