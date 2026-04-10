Iraq brings Al-Dibis gas plant back online after explosion

Iraq brings Al-Dibis gas plant back online after explosion
2026-04-10T07:35:06+00:00

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk’s Al-Dibis gas power plant resumed operations on Friday after a transformer explosion and fire disrupted supply, a source told Shafaq News.

Technical teams repaired the fault, extinguished the fire, and restarted affected units within a short timeframe, restoring electricity to Al-Dibis district, nearby areas, and parts of Kirkuk.

On Thursday, a secondary transformer or feeder exploded, briefly impacting supply. The source said inspections were completed to ensure stable operations.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon