Iraq brings Al-Dibis gas plant back online after explosion

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk’s Al-Dibis gas power plant resumed operations on Friday after a transformer explosion and fire disrupted supply, a source told Shafaq News.

Technical teams repaired the fault, extinguished the fire, and restarted affected units within a short timeframe, restoring electricity to Al-Dibis district, nearby areas, and parts of Kirkuk.

On Thursday, a secondary transformer or feeder exploded, briefly impacting supply. The source said inspections were completed to ensure stable operations.