Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ali Abdul Hadi al-Dakhili on Tuesday appointed archaeologist and antiquities expert Amer Abdul Razzaq as an adviser to the minister on antiquities and heritage affairs.

Abdul Razzaq is a prominent Iraqi archaeologist and antiquities expert. He previously served as director of the Dhi Qar Antiquities Inspectorate and director of the Nasiriyah Civilization Museum.

He is also active in Iraq's cultural sector, focusing on promoting the ancient Mesopotamian civilization and making its history accessible to the public through social media platforms.