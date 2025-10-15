Iraq adds 13 new planes to lift EU flight ban

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has added over 10 new aircraft to its national carrier as part of a wider plan to modernize the country’s aviation sector and end the European flight ban on Iraqi Airways, Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibis revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of the Iraq Transport, Logistics & Airports Exhibition & Conference (ITL Expo 2025) in Baghdad, Muhaibis said the Ministry of Transport “has made tangible progress across air, land, and sea transport,” noting that aviation remains a top priority.

“In the air transport sector, we have introduced 13 new aircraft of various models, including those from leading American manufacturers,” the minister said, pointing out that Iraq has fulfilled 78 percent of the requirements to remove the European Union’s flight ban on Iraqi Airways, in place since 2015 over safety and compliance concerns.

Muhaibis also announced the completion of modernization works at Nasiriyah and Mosul airports, both now equipped with advanced systems to handle commercial operations and support Iraq’s goal of becoming a regional transport hub.

The 13 aircraft—procured under a multi-year program with Boeing and Airbus—will increase Iraqi Airways’ operational fleet to more than 40 active planes. According to ministry projections, the number is expected to reach 53 by 2027, enabling route expansion across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia once EU restrictions are lifted.

Earlier this year, an Emirates A350 became the first of its type to land at Baghdad International Airport, a moment Iraqi officials hailed as proof that the country’s infrastructure can now accommodate next-generation aircraft. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has also endorsed a major expansion of Baghdad Airport’s main terminal, expected to raise annual passenger capacity from 8.5 million to 15 million.

Iraqi aviation authorities are working to align with international standards under the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) program. In September, the ministry reported completing 75 percent of the corrective plan required by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

While the EU’s blacklist still includes Iraqi Airways and Fly Baghdad, officials at ITL express optimism that continued progress in safety, maintenance, and pilot training will enable the resumption of European routes by early 2026.