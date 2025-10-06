Human remains found in Mosul linked to ISIS-era killings

Shafaq News – Nineveh

On Monday, security forces in Iraq's Nineveh discovered human remains believed to belong to victims executed during ISIS’s rule over Mosul, a source told Shafaq News.

ISIS captured the city in 2014 and ruled it until 2017, carrying out mass executions, abductions, and massacres that left thousands dead or missing–particularly Yazidis.

Read more: A decade of suffering: Yazidis still seeking justice after ISIS atrocities.

According to the source, the remains were found on Mosul’s western side, alongside personal belongings. Forensic teams collected samples for DNA testing to identify the victims.

Authorities have uncovered several mass graves in recent months across Nineveh, including at al-Khasfa, south of Mosul—one of the largest known ISIS burial sites. The government says it will continue excavation and identification efforts.

The discovery comes as the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh/ISIS (UNITAD) winds down its mandate after years of assisting Iraq in documenting ISIS atrocities and locating mass graves. The UN has urged Baghdad to sustain the work to deliver justice for families still searching for their loved ones.