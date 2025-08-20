Halabja hit by Iraq’s biggest fire since Kut blaze

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A massive fire in Halabja killed two people and scorched more than 5,000 dunams of land, an Iraqi official said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Governor Nwxsha Nasih confirmed the fire burned for three days before being contained, spreading across rugged, mine-laden hills that complicated the response — marking Iraq’s worst blaze since the Kut hypermarket disaster.

The scale of the destruction was linked to soaring summer temperatures that have driven similar incidents across the region.

Meanwhile, civil defense sources reported two separate fires: one at a car park near the Tuz Khurmatu district office in Saladin, and another at a Hajj and Umrah (Islam pilgrimage) company in Kirkuk. Both were quickly brought under control without casualties.