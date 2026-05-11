German missions begin phased Iraq return

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Germany is gradually restoring normal diplomatic operations in Iraq, with its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil beginning a phased return of staff, the embassy noted on Monday.

No fixed date has been set for the full resumption of consular and visa services.

Several foreign missions in Iraq have reduced or temporarily suspended parts of their activities amid security concerns, particularly after the beginning of the joint US-Israeli war on Iran earlier this year.