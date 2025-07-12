From oil fields to air pollution: Iraq's carbon emissions skyrocket

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq now ranks as the third-largest carbon emitter in the Arab world, with annual emissions exceeding 340 million tons—a figure that has renewed debate over the country’s environmental path.

The figures were published in a recent report by the Energy Research Unit, but Iraq’s Environment Ministry questioned their accuracy. Ministry spokesperson Luay al-Mukhtar told Shafaq News the data was “unverified and lacking scientific sources,” adding that Iraq is already working to reduce emissions through initiatives like the Carbon Economies Company, launched in 2023.

Environmental specialists, however, say the crisis is worsening. Omar Abdul Latif, a local expert, attributed the rise in carbon output to unregulated industrial activity, waste incineration, and the widespread use of private generators, all of which contribute heavily to air pollution.

Despite having a smaller population than other top emitters, Iraq’s per capita emissions remain among the highest in the region. In 2021, Iraq emitted 177.8 million tons of CO₂. By 2023, that figure had risen to 342.8 million tons—an increase of over 27 million tons and an average annual growth rate of 4.88%.

Environmental analyst Khalid Suleiman told Shafaq News that inadequate regulation and underinvestment in green infrastructure have left Iraq behind its Gulf neighbors. “Unlike Saudi Arabia, Iraq lacks vegetation cover to offset emissions, and it doesn’t approach this problem scientifically,” he said.

Academic and environmental researcher Manar Majid added that gas flaring at oil extraction sites increased by 7% in 2024 alone. “If Iraq invested properly in natural gas and clean energy, it could reduce emissions and even benefit economically, like Qatar,” she noted.

Though Iraq has hosted its first National Carbon Economies Conference and signed memorandums of understanding with international firms, Majid cautioned that without cross-ministerial coordination, a national strategy, and reliable funding, these efforts are unlikely to succeed.

Iraq is already experiencing the harsh effects of climate change. Soaring summer temperatures, prolonged droughts, and rapid desertification have compounded the country’s environmental challenges. With highs regularly surpassing 50°C—and an average temperature increase of nearly 1°C since 1990—experts are urging the government to prioritize reforestation, enforce emissions controls, and adopt science-based climate policies.