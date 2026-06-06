From $2M to $18K: Iraqi market case goes to court on corruption claims

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The annual revenues of a major fruit and vegetable market in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar province, plunged by more than 99% after its conversion into an investment project, according to figures disclosed by Iraqi lawmaker Ali Saber Al-Kinani, who linked the case to suspected corruption and financial irregularities.

Al-Kinani told Shafaq News on Saturday that the market had generated 3.082 billion Iraqi dinars (about $2M) annually for the municipality under the "musataha" system, a long-term lease arrangement that allows the use and development of public land in exchange for annual payments. After being converted into an investment project under the name "Nasiriyah Central Market for Fruit and Vegetable Sales," its annual rental value dropped to just 28 million dinars (about $18,200), causing what the MP described as significant waste of public funds.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the project was awarded outside the legal procedures approved by Iraq's National Investment Commission following a process that began in 2020 and concluded in 2024 after several attempts to convert the market into an investment opportunity. Al-Kinani also highlighted “inconsistencies” in Nasiriyah Municipality's position after it initially granted preliminary approval before later objecting to the project.

The file, he added, has been referred to the judiciary to pursue legal action against those responsible for the alleged loss of state revenues.

In 2025, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity recovered nearly one trillion dinars (about $650M) in public funds while pursuing dozens of senior officials, including ministers, through judicial proceedings.

On May 30, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi established the Supreme Sovereign Council for Integrity, Oversight, and Recovery of Public Funds, tasked with pursuing cases involving the misuse of public money across ministries, government institutions, and provincial administrations.

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