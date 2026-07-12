Flooding extends closure of Iraq’s Al-Zarka Bridge in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Rising water levels in Diyala's Hamrin Dam reservoir prevented the reopening of Al-Zarka Bridge in Saladin on the road linking Tuz Khurmatu and Tikrit, Saladin Provincial Council stated on Sunday.

A technical committee inspected the bridge to assess its condition and identify obstacles preventing the restoration of traffic. The committee found that the rising reservoir had submerged both the damaged bridge and the adjacent dirt road, making it impossible to reopen the route through the temporary road or carry out backfilling work in the flooded area.

The committee recommended using the Al-Adhaim Dam road or the Tikrit-Kirkuk road as temporary alternatives until a replacement bridge is completed and the route is permanently reopened, ensuring public safety and maintaining traffic flow between Tuz Khurmatu and Saladin's provincial capital.

In February, the collapse of Al-Zarka Bridge, compounded by heavy rainfall and flash floods, disrupted the main route linking Tuz Khurmatu and Amerli with Tikrit. Authorities later opened a temporary dirt road, but rising water levels repeatedly submerged the crossing, forcing travelers to take lengthy alternative routes.

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