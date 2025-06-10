First-ever sighting of African Catfish in Iraq’s marshes

Shafaq News/ The African catfish (Clarias gariepinus) has been documented for the first time in the Al-Chibayish marshes of Dhi Qar province on Tuesday, marking a new scientific milestone recorded by the Al-Chibayish Environmental Organization.

In a press release, the organization explained that this discovery marks the second official record of the species in Iraq, following earlier observations in the Tigris River near Baghdad and Mosul by researchers from the University of Baghdad. However, it constitutes the first documentation of the species within the marshland ecosystem, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The research team called for close monitoring of the species and urged assessment of its impact on biodiversity in the marshes. It warned that the fish could expand at the expense of native species, potentially causing imbalances that would be difficult to reverse.

The species belongs to the catfish family and is characterized by a long dorsal fin running along the body, a rounded caudal fin, and four pairs of sensory barbels. These features grant it strong sensory abilities and high resilience in muddy and turbid waters, aiding its adaptation and reproduction in new environments.

Scientists classify the African catfish as an invasive alien species, raising environmental concerns over its potential effects on local species and the delicate ecological balance of the marshes, one of the region’s richest yet most fragile ecosystems.