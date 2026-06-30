Family quarrel behind forces outside former Iraqi Minister's house

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The deployment of Iraqi security forces around the house of former Industry Minister Khaled Battal in Al-Anbar province is not linked to the ongoing nationwide anti-corruption campaign, but rather stems from a family dispute, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The public should rely on official sources and avoid circulating unverified information, he added.

On Sunday, under directives from Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Iraq launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign dubbed the “Dawn Crackdown.” A security source told Shafaq News that arrests surpassed 67 during the first 24 hours, while other informed sources indicated that the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far