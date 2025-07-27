Drought displacement: Herders seek refuge in Al-Nasiriyah, call for aid

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

Livestock herders displaced by severe drought in Iraq’s southern marshes have begun settling in central Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate, as worsening water conditions force families to abandon traditional grazing areas.

Footage captured by Shafaq News shows herders bringing their animals into urban spaces after being pushed out of the al-Chibayish district, a region once reliant on the now-drying marshes.

“We left al-Chibayish after the marshes dried up and the water turned saline,” said Ahmed Abbas, a displaced herder. “We came to Al-Nasiriyah in search of fresh water, but conditions here are just as bad. The water is still salty, and our animals are suffering.” He explained that his family depends entirely on livestock for survival.

Abbas added that the absence of government support has left herders in a desperate situation. Soaring fodder prices, including flour selling for 28,000 Iraqi dinars per sack (about $21), have forced them to sell off animals regularly just to feed the remaining stock.

Another displaced herder, Waleed Hashem Falah, voiced frustration over what he called “complete neglect” from the authorities. He urged the government to provide fodder, loans, or any form of assistance to prevent the collapse of livestock-based livelihoods. “Animal husbandry is our only source of income,” he said.

Falah also criticized local traders for exploiting the crisis, adding that “as soon as there was talk of tension between Iran and Israel, prices jumped. Now flour costs over 25,000 dinars(Approx. $19)—and that conflict doesn’t even concern us directly.”

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources has agreed to address several local demands related to water access in Dhi Qar. This includes preserving the province’s designated water quota of 80 cubic meters per second, in coordination with the Kut Barrage administration.