Dozens rally in Baghdad district expressing support for Iran

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Dozens of residents took part in public marches on Sunday in the Al-Amel district of Baghdad, expressing support for Iran.

The demonstrations, which moved through several main streets in the area, included tribal elders and community figures, where participants carried Iraqi flags and raised images of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Chants voiced during the marches expressed backing for Iran, which participants described as representing “Islam and Muslims in the face of global powers.” They also called for supporting Tehran against what they referred to as an “unjust war” imposed on the Islamic Republic, urging the organization of similar gatherings in support of the Iranian people.