Blood Moon spectacle: Longest total eclipse in years

Shafaq News – International

A rare total lunar eclipse transformed the Moon into a deep crimson orb on Sunday night, producing the “Blood Moon” visible across much of the world.

The event began at 6:28 p.m. local time in parts of the Middle East, when the Moon entered Earth’s penumbral shadow, gradually dimming until it was fully engulfed.

For nearly five and a half hours, the eclipse unfolded over skies spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia, offering one of the most extended viewing windows in recent memory.

At its peak, the Moon glowed red for over 82 minutes — the longest totality in years. Astronomers attribute the coloring to Earth’s atmosphere, which scatters shorter blue wavelengths while refracting red light onto the lunar surface.

Enthusiasts watched the rare display with the naked eye, cameras, and telescopes, recording images of an event unlikely to be seen again with such clarity until later this decade.