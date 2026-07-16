Basra road accident kills ten pilgrims

Shafaq News- Basra

A vehicle struck a group of people walking toward Karbala for the Arbaeen pilgrimage on Thursday in the Basra district of al-Hartha, killing at least ten and injuring twelve, some of them in serious condition.

A security source told Shafaq News that the driver, who was drunk at the time, was passing along the main road through al-Hartha, northeast of Basra, where hundreds of thousands of pilgrims were traveling on foot to Karbala, and hit a number of them at around 3:00 a.m.

The Basra local government declared a three-day period of mourning across the province for the victims, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

Read more: Iraq road accidents: Thousands of deaths annually expose safety crisis