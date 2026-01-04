Baghdad skies fill with aircrafts ahead of 105th Army Day

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraqi military aircraft flew over Celebration Square in Baghdad as preparations continued for the official ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi army.

Footage captured by Shafaq News showed fixed-wing aircraft and Army Aviation helicopters flying over the capital as part of field exercises ahead of the celebration, scheduled for Jan. 6.

The anniversary is marked each year by a military parade involving all branches and brigades of the army, along with armored vehicles and equipment. The event is typically held in the presence of the Iraqi prime minister, who also serves as commander in chief of the armed forces.

The Iraqi army will commemorate 105 years since the establishment of its first regiment on Jan. 6, 1921. The unit, named the “Musa Al-Kadhim Regiment,” formed the foundation of the army’s institutional history. It was later followed by the establishment of air and naval forces, expanding the military’s structure to four divisions — the first and third in Baghdad, the second in Kirkuk, and the fourth in Al-Diwaniyah.