Baghdad records world’s worst air quality as heavy smoke engulfs the capital

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad topped the global air pollution index on Wednesday after dense smoke continued to blanket the capital for a second straight day, pushing pollution levels into the “purple zone,” the most dangerous category on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Weather expert Sadiq Atiya said stagnant atmospheric conditions, unchecked industrial emissions, and widespread open waste burning have driven pollution to unprecedented levels.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that visibility fell sharply at dawn, with residents moving through an acrid haze affecting both breathing and mobility.

According to the global AQI ranking, Baghdad surpassed cities long associated with severe pollution, including New Delhi and Dhaka, marking the first time the Iraqi capital has taken the top position worldwide.

In a statement, the Green Iraq Observatory described Tuesday’s episode as the most widespread and hazardous in a year, citing toxic compounds from large-scale waste fires and elevated sulfur dioxide emissions. Several residents suffered breathing difficulties, with some transported to hospitals amid rising reports of allergic reactions.

Earlier this year, the Swiss monitoring platform IQAir detected sulfur dioxide concentrations in Iraq reaching 38.37 µg/m³ — nearly eight times the World Health Organization’s guidelines. The platform also ranks Iraq 13th out of 138 countries in overall pollution levels.

The Observatory noted that government measures announced to curb pollution — including closing brick kilns and other facilities violating environmental regulations — have yet to produce visible results. It added that Baghdad’s shrinking green cover and its transformation into a predominantly concrete city have worsened the environmental crisis.

The group warned that continued deterioration could force authorities to declare public holidays on days when pollution reaches dangerous thresholds, especially if official responses remain limited to advising residents to stay indoors and seal their homes. It urged the government to implement immediate and sustainable measures to prevent Baghdad from facing recurring pollution waves in the coming weeks.

