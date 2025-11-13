Baghdad launches major pharmaceutical complex

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s pharmaceutical sector is entering a new expansion phase with the launch of a five-factory medical “Health City,” the executive director of the National Health Factory, Mayada al-Khaykani, said on Thursday.

Al-Khaykani told Shafaq News that the country’s drug industry has “clearly advanced in recent years,” crediting government support and Health Ministry policies that encouraged investment and local production.

She said the new Health City will include five facilities: The existing National Health Factory for sanitizers and medical supplies; a cancer and immunology drug plant opening next year; a dialysis-products factory; a plasma-derivatives plant; and a general-pharmaceuticals factory.

All facilities, al-Khaykani added, will be built to international standards, with preliminary agreements already signed with British and Dutch companies to transfer technology to Iraq. "Baghdad is working to attract additional foreign firms to expand and revive domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing."

The project comes as Iraq seeks to boost self-sufficiency in medicine after years of relying heavily on imports, including an earlier expansion of 62 new hospitals, 21 specialized centers, and 78 health facilities completed nationwide, according to Health Minister Salih al-Hasnawi.