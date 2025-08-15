Baghdad hails success of Arbaeen security plan

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad Operations Command announced, on Friday, the successful execution of its security and coordination plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Arbaeen, observed annually on the 20th day of the Islamic month of Safar, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The commemoration draws millions of visitors—many arriving on foot—to the holy city of Karbala from across Iraq and abroad.

In a statement, the command credited the success to joint efforts by security and intelligence agencies working in coordination with procession organizers. It said the measures focused on keeping roads open, preventing armed displays, and ensuring public cooperation, while providing full logistical support to pilgrims.