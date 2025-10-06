Baghdad festival honors Iraqi women’s legacy from Sumer to today

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Marking Iraq’s National Day, the Ministry of Culture celebrated Iraqi women’s enduring role in the nation’s history with a cultural festival titled “From Sumer to Today,” held at Baghdad’s Babylon Hotel.

The event traced the journey of Iraqi women from the cradle of civilization to the present day through fashion shows, artistic performances, and interactive discussions. It showcased Iraq’s timeless identity and affirmed that culture and art remain the strongest vessels for preserving national heritage.

Culture Minister Ahmed al-Fakkak told Shafaq News that the celebration “embodies the essence of Iraqi identity and belonging.” He said the featured designs by Iraqi fashion artists Ala al-Saadoun and Montaha al-Dhari “blended authenticity and modernity to reflect Iraq’s deep cultural roots.”

The designers emphasized the symbolic role of traditional attire—particularly the abaya—as a living archive of women’s history. Al-Saadoun said her work “revived the Iraqi abaya as a form of cultural expression that bridges heritage and modern creativity,” calling it “a symbol of transformation across Iraq’s civilizations.”

The festival brought together government officials, diplomats, and artists in a celebration of continuity between Iraq’s ancient and contemporary identities. Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev said, “Culture and civilization bind nations more deeply than politics or economics,” while Lebanese entrepreneur Talal Abu-Ghazaleh described the event as “a cultural treasure that introduces Iraq’s heritage to the world.”