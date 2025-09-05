Baghdad commuters struggle with crumbling private transport

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s private transport sector, once essential for affordable mobility, has suffered years of decline marked by aging vehicles and the absence of basic heating and cooling systems.

Ahmed al-Moussawi, director of the General Authority for Private Transport, told Shafaq News that the authority monitors taxis and passenger vehicles within and between cities, but that outdated transport laws limit the impact of its work, noting that special committees are tasked with checking specifications and ensuring passenger safety.

Despite these efforts, private transport remains poorly organized. Many drivers pick up passengers randomly on the streets, especially in Baghdad, while official terminals stand nearly empty of both vehicles and commuters.

Azhar Issa, a commuter, 36, stated that the microbuses are old and lack the most basic standards. Some break down after short distances, while in others, the seats have metal parts protruding that injure passengers. “As for heating or cooling, that’s beyond imagination. These drivers earn good money every day but don’t bother fixing their vehicles for the comfort of passengers.”

Abdullah Harith, who operates an old vehicle in Baghdad, remarked that he cannot afford a replacement. “The work barely covers daily living costs,” he noted, adding that he avoids main roads to escape fines for smoke emissions, broken seats, and faulty doors.