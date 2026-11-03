Shafaq News- Saladin

An 82-year-old survivor of Iraq’s Anfal campaign who lost all seven of her children, including six sons and a daughter, died on Monday in Tuz Khurmatu, Saladin province, a medical source told Shafaq News.

Halawa Ali, a former prisoner at the notorious Nugrat Al-Salman prison, had lived with the loss for nearly 38 years, the source said.

Carried out by Saddam Hussein’s government against Kurdish communities in 1988, the Anfal campaign involved mass killings, disappearances, forced displacement, and the destruction of villages. The Iraqi High Tribunal, established after Saddam’s removal to prosecute senior officials of his government, later ruled that the atrocities constituted genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

Human Rights Watch estimates that between 50,000 and 100,000 Kurdish civilians were killed. Many victims were taken to remote areas of southern Iraq and buried in mass graves, which Iraqi and Kurdish authorities continue to excavate to recover and identify their remains.

Read more: Public opinion is absent from the Anfal crimes anniversary