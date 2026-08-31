Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court seized seven billion Iraqi dinars (about $5.32M) and $5.5 million in an investigation linked to detained former Oil Ministry official Adnan Al-Jumaili, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Monday.

The funds, along with 35 properties and six vehicles, belonged to Alaa Mohsen Khalaf, Al-Jumaili’s detained office director.

The court had previously recovered $20.34 million and 200 million Iraqi dinars (about $152,000), 60 kilograms of gold, and seven vehicles in coordination with authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) in the case involving Al-Jumaili and other suspects.

Al-Jumaili, a former deputy oil minister for refining affairs, has been under investigation for about two months in a case that has also led to the arrests of lawmakers and officials across Baghdad, as part of an anti-corruption operation dubbed “Dawn Crackdown.”

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