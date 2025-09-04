Air quality: Baghdad ranks second most polluted city globally

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad ranked second globally among the world's most air-polluted cities, according to data released Thursday by Swiss air quality monitoring platform IQAir.

With a dangerous score of around 150 points, the Iraqi capital's air reportedly poses serious health risks, particularly for children, elderly people, and anyone with breathing or heart problems.

The contamination, according to the platform, comes from tiny particles enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Last year, the city averaged pollution levels more than eight times higher than what health experts consider safe, climbing from its sixth-place ranking in 2023.

IQAir predicted the toxic air would clear with evening winds but urged residents to stay indoors, avoid outdoor exercise, and wear masks when necessary.