Shafaq News- Baghdad

Forty-two Iraqi universities, including institutions in the Kurdistan Region, appear in the 2027 QS Arab Region University Rankings released on Thursday, up from 36 last year, Iraq's Higher Education Ministry said.

The University of Baghdad ranked highest among Iraqi institutions, placing 35th in the Arab region, followed by Mustansiriyah University at 72nd. The University of Anbar, Al-Nahrain University and the University of Kufa completed the top five Iraqi institutions in this year's edition, which covers 298 universities across the Arab world.

Launched in 2014 by British analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, the regional ranking uses ten indicators. Academic reputation carries the most weight at 30%, followed by employer reputation at 20% and the ratio of faculty to students at 15%. Research performance is measured using data from the Scopus database.

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