Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Qasim Mohammed Saleh Al-Mohammadi reviewed modern weapons, equipment and military technology alongside land forces commanders from several countries at a defense exhibition in Washington, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the visit aimed to strengthen the Iraqi Army’s capabilities and modernize its weapons and equipment in line with international military advances.

On October 3, Ahmed Kain Al-Khazali, the deputy chair of Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, said Baghdad was assessing foreign weapons based on their capabilities and suitability for Iraq’s military needs. Iraq is also pursuing bilateral defense cooperation with Washington, including training, armament, and capacity-building, following the September 30 conclusion of the US-led coalition’s mission in Iraq.

Read more: Iraq eyes post-Global Coalition defense partnership with US