1,200-year-old archaeological site discovered in Babil
2026-10-18T12:59:18+00:00
Shafaq News- Babil
An archaeological site believed to date back to the Abbasid era was discovered in Al-Qasim district in southern Iraq’s Babil province, the Provincial media office said on Sunday.
Babil Governor Ali Turki Al-Jamali visited the 1,200-year-old site to assess its historical features and discuss ways to preserve it and develop its potential as a tourist attraction.
The discovery could help boost cultural tourism and draw attention to Babil’s historical significance, the office added.