Shafaq News- Babil

An archaeological site believed to date back to the Abbasid era was discovered in Al-Qasim district in southern Iraq’s Babil province, the Provincial media office said on Sunday.

Babil Governor Ali Turki Al-Jamali visited the 1,200-year-old site to assess its historical features and discuss ways to preserve it and develop its potential as a tourist attraction.

The discovery could help boost cultural tourism and draw attention to Babil’s historical significance, the office added.

Read more: Babil draws tourists to its ancient ruins