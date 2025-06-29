Zelenskyy calls night of 537 Russian strikes ‘most terrifying’

Shafaq News – Kyiv/Moscow

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s overnight aerial offensive as the largest of the war, involving more than 530 drones and missiles.

"This was one of the most terrifying nights for Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said in a press statement, warning that Moscow was escalating its tactics and pressing for immediate international support.

Ukraine’s military reported that Russian forces launched 537 aerial threats overnight, including 477 Shahed-type drones and 60 cruise and ballistic missiles, in a coordinated attack targeting multiple regions. Air defenses intercepted 475 targets using fighter jets, mobile launchers, and electronic warfare systems.

Strikes were reported across Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk provinces, damaging civilian infrastructure—including several university buildings—and injuring at least six people.

Ukraine also confirmed the death of an F-16 pilot credited with downing at least seven drones before his aircraft crashed.

Now entering its third year, the conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, forced millions from their homes, and led to sweeping Western sanctions against Russia.