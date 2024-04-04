Zahedi's assassination fallout: Israel prepares for 'Iranian Revenge'

Shafaq News/ Israeli media outlets have outlined potential scenarios in response to the assassination of Revolutionary Guard commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi, anticipating what they term "Iranian revenge" after an Israeli strike targeted the Consulate Office of Tehran's embassy in Damascus.

Military correspondent Hallel Bitton Rosen from Channel 14 Israeli suggests that Tel Aviv is bracing for the prospect of direct Iranian attacks on Israeli military installations, with preparations including potential defensive measures should such assaults materialize.

Reports indicate an agreement between Israel and the United States, with the latter poised to support Israel militarily if required in the Middle East.

Haaretz newspaper, through writer Alon Pinkas, enumerated four possible scenarios for Iranian retaliation:

- Iran may opt for a calculated response, biding its time to select a symbolic and impactful target, considering the political and reputational ramifications post-Israeli strikes.

- Alternatively, a swift and proportional reaction targeting ships, embassies, or Israeli personnel abroad could unfold, potentially escalating tensions.

- A more drastic scenario involves Iran leveraging Hezbollah in Lebanon, opening a dangerous second front that could escalate into a broader conflict.

- The most extreme scenario envisions Iran venting fury not only on significant Israeli but also American targets in the Gulf.

The Israeli military's recent announcement of a temporary halt to combat unit deployments reflects a reevaluation of the situation, coinciding with heightened alert levels at Israeli embassies globally, as reported by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority. Some missions have evacuated personnel, relocated representatives, and advised against public engagements.

Reports from Hebrew media underscore a state of heightened vigilance in Israel amid anticipation of potential Iranian reprisals, with the military reinforcing air defense systems through reserve enlistments.