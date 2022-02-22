World leaders condemn Putin's decision to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk, Syria stands by Russia

Shafaq News/ Syria has joined the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to recognize the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR) and the "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR).

Russian President announced in a televised speech to the nation on Monday night Russia's recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

"What the West is doing against Russia is similar to what it has done against Syria during the terrorist war. Therefore, Syria supports President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk republics and will cooperate with them," the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, said.

The recognition has been met with widespread condemnation from the West amid fears it could provide a pretext for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Moscow against the action, saying it would be "a unilateral breach" of the 2015 peace deal for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the recognition was "plainly in breach of international law" and a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg joined in the international condemnation of the move, saying, "this further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," he added.

US President Joe Biden "strongly condemned" Putin's decision "to purportedly recognize the 'independence'" of the eastern regions of Ukraine, the White House said.

The UN Secretary-General considers the Russian decision "a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

One of Russia's closest allies, Beijing, did not take sides; it called for all parties to "avoid any action that may fuel tensions."

"The current situation in Ukraine is a result of many complex factors," China's UN ambassador Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran was closely watching developments in Ukraine, calling on all sides to resolve the issue through dialogue and refrain from engaging in any action that would increase tensions.

"By recognizing the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Russia is violating its commitments and undermining Ukraine's sovereignty. I condemn this decision. I have asked for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and European sanctions." French President Emmanuel Macron said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed, "The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the Minsk agreements.

Turkish Foreign Ministry said, "In light of the latest developments, we strongly urge our citizens to leave the Eastern regions of Ukraine. Furthermore, we recommend our citizens to contact our Embassy in Kyiv when necessary."