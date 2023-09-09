World Leaders Gather in New Delhi for G20 Summit: African Union Granted Permanent Membership

Shafaq News / The leaders of the world's top 20 most powerful nations began their annual summit in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Saturday, with the granting of permanent membership to the African Union in an effort to enhance the group's representation.

The group faces significant divisions over the war in Ukraine, with Western countries seeking a strong condemnation of Russia, while other countries within the group are urging a focus on economic issues.

President Joe Biden and other G20 leaders are scheduled to meet at the two-day summit at the newly built conference center called "Bharat Manda Bam," which cost $300 million and is located opposite a stone fortress dating back to the 16th century.

In Delhi, a city with a population of 20 million, businesses, stores, offices, and schools have been closed, and traffic has been restricted as part of security measures to ensure smooth movement during the highest-level meeting hosted by the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the African Union, represented by its President Ghazali Othmani, to join the G20 leaders at the table as a permanent member.

Furthermore, the West is expected to dominate the summit in the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who sent Premier Li Keqiang to represent China, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not attend the summit.

Among the leaders participating in the summit are US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and others.