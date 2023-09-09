G20 summit's final statement on Ukraine sparks controversy and disagreement

Shafaq News / The British newspaper "Financial Times" characterized the final statement of the G20 summit in India on Saturday as a "blow" to Western countries due to the lack of global consensus in supporting Ukraine.

The newspaper stated that "the final statement, reached after weeks of negotiations among diplomats, amounted to a blow to Western countries, which spent the past year trying to convince developing nations to condemn Moscow and support Ukraine."

The newspaper emphasized that the G20 formulation regarding Ukraine indicates a lack of global consensus in supporting Kiev.

It pointed out that "the New Delhi summit statement only refers to the war in Ukraine," a formulation previously rejected by supporters of Kiev, such as the US and NATO allies because it implicitly suggests that both sides are equally involved.

Jonathan Finer, the Deputy National Security Adviser to the US President, stated during a press conference held yesterday, "The US administration is working diligently to include the issue of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the final statement of the G20 summit in India."