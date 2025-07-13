Wildfire destroys Grand Canyon's historic North Rim Lodge

Shafaq News – Arizona

A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge along with dozens of other structures on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, prompting the park’s seasonal closure of the area, officials announced Sunday.

The blaze, which rapidly expanded to 7.8 square miles (20 square kilometers) due to extreme heat, low humidity, and strong winds, forced the evacuation of firefighters and hikers from the North Rim and the inner canyon. Park Superintendent Ed Keable confirmed to the Associated Press that the fire consumed the lodge, the North Rim’s only in-park accommodation, along with a visitor center, gas station, wastewater treatment plant, administrative buildings, employee housing, and numerous historic cabins.

Initially managed as a controlled burn, the fire’s intensity led authorities to switch to full suppression efforts. While no injuries have been reported, officials warned of potential chlorine gas exposure following the destruction of the treatment plant.

Chlorine gas can cause respiratory distress and eye irritation if inhaled in high concentrations, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The North Rim, which typically receives far fewer visitors than the South Rim and operates seasonally, was evacuated last Thursday. Park authorities confirmed it will remain closed for the rest of the season.

All lodge staff and guests were safely evacuated, according to Aramark, the company operating the facility.