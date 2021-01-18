Report

We don’t shy from crushing aggressors, Iran ’Zarif said

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-18T06:34:48+0000
We don’t shy from crushing aggressors, Iran ’Zarif said

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif commented on the American B-52 bombers flied over the Gulf. 

"If your B-52H “Presence Patrols” are meant to intimidate or warn Iran, you should have spent those $billions on your taxpayers' health.

While we have not started a war in over 200 years, we don’t shy from crushing aggressors. Just ask your BFFs who supported Saddam.” Zarif said on Twitter.

The B-52H "Stratofortress" is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber can fly at high subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet. It has an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles. The B-52H can carry precision guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

