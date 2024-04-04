Washington imposes fresh sanctions on Iran-related interests

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took additional action against Iranian military revenue generation, targeting Oceanlink Maritime DMCC for "facilitating the shipment of Iranian commodities on behalf of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL)."

According to the US statement, OFAC also identified 13 vessels managed by Oceanlink Maritime DMCC as blocked property that are: The HECATE, ANTHEA, BOREAS, CAPE GAS, GLAUCUS, OCEANUS GAS, HEBE, CALYPSO GAS, MERAKI, ELSA, BAXTER, DEMETER, and OUREA.

"The Oceanlink Maritime DMCC-managed vessel HECATE recently loaded Iranian commodities valued at over $100 million dollars via a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer from another sanctioned tanker, the DOVER, on behalf of Iran's Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars (Sepehr Energy), which OFAC sanctioned in November 2023 for its role selling Iranian commodities for the AFGS and MODAFL."

In this regard, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said the United States is focusing "on disrupting Iran's ability to finance its terrorist proxy and partner groups and support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," said.

The Treasury explained that Oceanlink Maritime DMCC operates a fleet of over one dozen vessels that are deeply involved in the shipment of Iranian commodities, including on behalf of Iran's military.

Oceanlink Maritime DMCC, based in the UAE, is designated for having "materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Sepehr Energy."

The Treasury Department stated that the United States is employing financial sanctions to isolate Iran, hinder its funding of proxy groups, and impede its support for Russia's war in Ukraine.