Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The U.S. says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-07T20:43:18+0000
The U.S. says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon

Shafaq News/ The United States believes an "imminent" return to indirect negotiations in Vienna over a return to the Iran nuclear deal is necessary because the process cannot go on indefinitely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

Price said a diplomatic path remained open and noted that Tehran had said it would return to the talks "soon."

"We hope their definition of soon matches our definition of soon," Price said. "We would like negotiations to resume in Vienna as soon as possible."

Last Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in Moscow that he expected negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal to restart in Vienna soon.

The deal, which gave Iran sanctions relief in return for limits on its nuclear program, has been in doubt since 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord.

related

Iran reaches deals to release prisoners, US denies

Date: 2021-05-02 15:23:57
Iran reaches deals to release prisoners, US denies

Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news”; Iranian Foreign Ministry said

Date: 2021-01-01 19:08:24
Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news”; Iranian Foreign Ministry said

36 Organization condemned Iran's " Gross Injustice" against the Kurdish minority

Date: 2021-02-09 13:48:32
36 Organization condemned Iran's " Gross Injustice" against the Kurdish minority

Tanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces in Arabian Sea, say maritime sources

Date: 2021-08-03 19:04:01
Tanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces in Arabian Sea, say maritime sources

IRGC launches the last phase of "Al-Nabi Al-Aazam" exercises

Date: 2020-07-28 07:48:35
IRGC launches the last phase of "Al-Nabi Al-Aazam" exercises

Cooperation with China is part of the Active Resistance, Iranian senior official

Date: 2021-03-29 11:25:39
Cooperation with China is part of the Active Resistance, Iranian senior official

Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur passes away due to COVID-19

Date: 2021-06-07 09:57:10
Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur passes away due to COVID-19

European powers warn Iran over the 60% Uranium enrichment move

Date: 2021-04-14 14:21:33
European powers warn Iran over the 60% Uranium enrichment move