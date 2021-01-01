Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news” Iranian Foreign Ministry

Shafaq News/ The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the American “Washington Times” should stop publishing fake news and end spreading anti-Iran bigotry despite the fact that it has previously been paid by the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group to circulate certain features.

In a tweet on Friday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said assassinating foreign leaders is an act of cowardice which is a trademark of the United States and the Israeli regime and not Iran.

“@WashTimes should know better than to publish #FakeNews & spread anti-Iran bigotry -even though it has featured PAID content by the outlaw MeK terrorist cult,” the Iranian spokesperson said.

He ironically added that the American paper’s readers “deserve better!”

Khatibzadeh tweeted as a response of what Washington Times reported on Wednesday that the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a death threat against the US president Donald Trump.

“In a few days, the life of this criminal [Trump] will end and he will go to the dustbin of history,” the Newspaper wrongly quoted the Iranian president as saying.

The United States killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.

Days after the U.S. drone strike, Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on an Iraqi air base where U.S. forces were stationed, and Iranian forces on high alert mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner taking off from Tehran.