Wanted fugitive blows himself up in Saudi Arabia injuring four people

Date: 2022-08-12T12:01:29+0000
Wanted fugitive blows himself up in Saudi Arabia injuring four people

Shafaq News / A man wanted by Saudi Arabia’s state security detonated an explosive belt killing himself and injuring four others in Jeddah on Wednesday night, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The fugitive blew himself up after security forces tracked him and attempted to arrest him in Jeddah’s neighborhood of al-Samer, a spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security said.

According to state security, those injured were a Pakistani resident and three security personnel. They were all transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

